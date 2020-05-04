PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta has cleared the way for a range of non-essential medical treatment to begin on Monday, but regulators and providers in the province say it could be weeks before some routine procedures such as dental check-ups resume. tgam.ca/2KW3MZ0

NATIONAL POST

** The union representing workers at the Cargill Ltd meatpacking plant in High River, Alta, issued a scathing note to members late Sunday after marathon talks with the company failed to reach a deal to postpone the plant’s reopening. bit.ly/3diCSHb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)