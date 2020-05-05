PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Canadian senior Amazon.com Inc executive said Monday that he quit over the company's treatment of employees who have complained about safety in its warehouses. (tgam.ca/3b7Ceum)

** One of Canada's most heavily financed artificial intelligence startups, Element AI Inc, has hired its first chief financial officer and chief revenue officer as part of a restructuring effort that has also seen it lay off 15% of staff. (tgam.ca/2z7aB7z)

** The Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System has made its first new venture-capital investment in Canada in nearly two years, backing an Ottawa remote-working technology startup that has experienced a surge in demand during the pandemic. (tgam.ca/3b0GOL2)

NATIONAL POST

** After failing to secure Western Canadian oil via the scrapped West-to-East Energy East pipeline back in 2017, Irving Oil Ltd's finally been able to get federal approval for a new route to connect the oilsands to its refinery on the East Coast. (bit.ly/35vI8ob) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)