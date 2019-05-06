PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is appealing to British Columbians to put pressure on their provincial government to step out of the way of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, linking the spike in gas prices experienced this spring in parts of B.C. to the conflict over oil shipments. tgam.ca/2VfO4zy

** Canada will seek relief from softwood tariffs at a public hearing on Tuesday by challenging a U.S. ruling that American producers are being injured by Canadian lumber shipments. tgam.ca/2VeBoZM

** Questrade Financial Group Inc is stepping into the lending and deposit-taking business after acquiring Mississauga-based Community Trust Co for an undisclosed amount to expand into the financial-services industry beyond the investment-management business. tgam.ca/2VjClzY

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's director of public prosecutions is trying to prevent Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc from ever supplementing its original arguments with the new information in its ongoing legal fight for a special settlement agreement over alleged corruption in Libya. bit.ly/2VjnVjA

** The federal government's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Act is too broad, two judges from Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said, adding that the act was unconstitutional because it would allow the federal government the power to change the act any way it wanted. bit.ly/2Vfvacd