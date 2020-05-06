Bonds News
May 6, 2020 / 12:32 PM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Three former executives of Fiera Capital Corp are launching a new long-term lender, Private Debt Partners Inc, on Wednesday with plans to raise a C$750-million ($532.90 million) fund that will back businesses rebuilding from the pandemic-induced economic downturn. tgam.ca/2WzTpzt

** A Parliamentary committee's decision to formally summon a key World Health Organization adviser after the global body declined to let him testify is being attacked in China as an effort to find a scapegoat for COVID-19. tgam.ca/3fzF5Qu

NATIONAL POST

** The Liberal government's "incoherent" firearm ban excludes several rifles that are nearly identical to the so-called "military-style" firearms that Ottawa intends to outlaw, gun retailers say. bit.ly/3caGs60 ($1 = 1.4074 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

