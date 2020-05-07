PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Calgary's tech startup Symend Inc has raised C$73.22 million ($52 million) from investors led by Inovia Capital and plans to more than double its 90-person staff by the end of this year. (tgam.ca/2L71si3)

** Westboro Mortgage Investment LP has suspended redemptions, the latest alternative lender to stop investors from taking their money out because of the tumult from the coronavirus pandemic. (tgam.ca/2WcwnQA) (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7102) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)