PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario Liberal government is reversing a contentious piece of its new employment legislation around calculating public holiday pay, which business owners argued was both costly and flawed. tgam.ca/2jHi4z8

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to change its name to Bausch Health Cos, as management takes another step toward remaking the company and distancing it from past controversies. tgam.ca/2rtkbe8

NATIONAL POST

** A Toronto-area police force is investigating an apparent leak after confidential police documents about an aborted drug arrest were used to try to discredit a man vying to be a candidate for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives. bit.ly/2wkgQDm

** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has concluded that payphone lines are not an essential service in a country where most people own cellphones. bit.ly/2I639t8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)