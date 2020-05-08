PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to spend $5 billion to revive retailers hit by the coronavirus pandemic. tgam.ca/2LdfoXL

** U.S. luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday with plans for a restructuring that would wipe out the equity of its owners – including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. tgam.ca/2WgfFj7

** Canadian footwear retailer Aldo Group Inc has filed for creditor protection, saying that it plans to restructure the business to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2zgo1hD

NATIONAL POST

** After two years, countless public consultation sessions and millions of dollars spent on planning, Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs revealed on Thursday that it was walking away from its smart city development on Toronto's lakeshore. bit.ly/3ceOR8l