FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** WestJet Airlines Ltd pilots have not even completed a strike vote yet, but the possibility of a labour disruption in less than two weeks has caused a drop in bookings, chief executive officer Ed Sims says. tgam.ca/2rusyGq

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc and its banks have cashed in on one of precious few opportunities to unload a mountain of Canadian energy shares at a tidy profit. Shell's C$4.3 billion ($3.33 billion) secondary offering of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stock was said on Tuesday to be placed mostly with institutional investors. tgam.ca/2jJPXzh

** With investors fretting about its future, Aimia Inc , the parent company of the popular Aeroplan rewards program, has quickly named Jeremy Rabe as new chief executive to cap off a tumultuous year. tgam.ca/2jHsWwX

NATIONAL POST

** Cannabis sales could soon eclipse hard liquor sales in Canada, according to a new report by The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analysts, with provincial governments, rather than private companies, expected to reap the most benefit. bit.ly/2jKGzM0

** Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Pierre Karl Peladeau said on Tuesday his company will have "complete control over (its) destiny" after signing a C$1.69 billion deal to buy back the final chunk of its main subsidiary from the province's largest pension fund. bit.ly/2jGXz5I ($1 = C$1.29) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.