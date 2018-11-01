PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Federal Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien is launching an investigation of Statistics Canada over its plan to force banks to hand over banking records that would allow detailed tracking of how and where Canadians spend their money. tgam.ca/2PAjqNU

** Hudson's Bay Co said its prized Vancouver retail property is no longer for sale and the department store chain is now considering redeveloping the prime real estate with its joint owner, RioCan. tgam.ca/2QahCZ1

** More than 90 Canadian academics and technology executives, including Nobel laureate Arthur McDonald, have appealed to the federal government to restore funding for a third-party agency that helps thousands of researchers dramatically cut the cost to design and manufacture electronics chips. tgam.ca/2RuzUEG

NATIONAL POST

** Cenovus Energy Inc is preparing to throttle back its oilsands production and cut investment spending in the face of crippling discounts for Canadian heavy oil. bit.ly/2OjklO6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Emmanuel)