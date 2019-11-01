PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc said on Thursday that investors holding a 28.2% stake in Hudson's Bay Co plan to oppose a bid to take the company private from a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker. tgam.ca/2PAlrJl

Callidus Capital Corp shareholders approved an offer on Thursday to take the alternative lender private in a deal that values the company at just $42 million. tgam.ca/2NzFrcs

NATIONAL POST

Sidewalk Labs CEO said on Thursday that he is optimistic but not certain that a proposed smart city development on Toronto's eastern waterfront is feasible under new, more restrictive terms agreed to with the agency overseeing the project. bit.ly/36q8Yy7

Encana Corp is moving to the United States from Canada to attract more investors and would be renamed to Ovintiv Inc. bit.ly/2NIGsPN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)