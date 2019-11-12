PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Don Cherry has been dismissed from his long-time position on Hockey Night in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet as a result of contentious remarks he made last Saturday during his Coach's Corner segment. tgam.ca/2O3pImj

** Montreal gold miner Semafo Inc is coming under criticism for ineffective security measures in Burkina Faso after one of the worst terrorist attacks on employees of a Canadian company. tgam.ca/2O4SrY0

** Montreal startup Stradigi AI Inc has raised C$53 million ($40.06 million) in a financing from a group of investors that includes Quebec institutions and U.S. rap star will.i.am. tgam.ca/2KbPa7Y

NATIONAL POST

** Nick Javor, former senior vice president of development at Tim Hortons Inc, has joined Great White North Franchisee Association as its paid, full time executive director - a new position for the group, which has until now primarily been led by franchisees. bit.ly/36XrJJl