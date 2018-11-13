PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Rail-equipment suppliers Bombardier Inc and Alstom SA say they will build another 17 new Azur train sets for Montreal's subway system in a deal designed to maintain jobs in Quebec. tgam.ca/2PThoIU

Ontario's health minister, Christine Elliott, is looking into the lack of formal oversight at private clinics that administer intravenous medications, but will not commit to requiring the facilities to be licensed and inspected. tgam.ca/2B2Ezbf

GMP Capital Inc Chief Executive Officer Harris Fricker is betting on a rebound for Canada's energy sector, but even at today's deeply discounted crude prices he doesn't foresee having to trim staff. tgam.ca/2qIg1hR

NATIONAL POST

Aurora Cannabis Inc CEO Terry Booth is reassuring investors that his company is not "sold out" of product, and will be "more than able" to simultaneously meet demand for recreational weed while also servicing its medicinal and international markets. bit.ly/2K0tdr3