November 13, 2019 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 13

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Michael Sabia is stepping down from his post as chief executive officer of Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, after a decade at the helm, to lead the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. tgam.ca/2pZsP6Z

** Colony Capital Inc, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Toronto-based Beanfield Technologies Inc, a privately owned fibre-optic internet provider, with an investment of more than C$130 million ($98.25 million) tgam.ca/33KWgYK

** McKinsey & Company, global consulting company formerly headed by Canada's new ambassador to China is reportedly under criminal investigation into allegations that it concealed conflicts of interest while advising bankrupt companies. tgam.ca/34WiJ5j

NATIONAL POST

** Suncor Energy Inc is partnering with tech giant Microsoft Corp to harness the power of cloud computing, big data and machine learning in a deal that is being called a first for the oilsands industry. bit.ly/34WDIVJ

$1 = 1.3231 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

