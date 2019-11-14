Company News
November 14, 2019 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 14

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp has reached a deal with the Toronto Transit Commission to settle a long running case involving a multimillion dollar benefits scam that involved more than 200 TTC employees. tgam.ca/37eee8q

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is seeking nearly C$1.7 billion ($1.28 billion) from Ottawa under a little used federal program after a collapse in oil prices that sent the provincial economy into a tailspin. tgam.ca/351YdQO

NATIONAL POST

** Bell Canada and Rogers Communications Inc are among Canadian internet giants petitioning the federal cabinet to overturn a regulatory decision that slashes the fees they charge resellers, saying the lost revenue is needed to boost infrastructure for imminent 5G technology. bit.ly/3570daN

$1 = 1.3231 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below