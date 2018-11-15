PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Cannabis retailers in Ontario will be allowed to operate as many as 75 stores each, the province said in an update on its rules governing how marijuana will be sold in bricks-and-mortar outlets this spring. tgam.ca/2DmXTSd

Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said the province is facing a "wholesale economic catastrophe" that justifies the government departing from free-market principles and ordering companies to reduce their production of oil. tgam.ca/2DHBkZi

Montreal satellite startup NorthStar Earth & Space Inc inked a key space-research partnership with Space Alliance of Europe to help it build a network of satellites and ground stations. tgam.ca/2qOR6ZS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)