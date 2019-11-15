Funds News
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia is set to implement the toughest restrictions on vaping in the country in a bid to crack down on exploding rates of youth vaping and unveiled proposals Thursday that include a tax hike on vaping products, a cap on nicotine content and a reduction in access to flavoured items. (tgam.ca/2phpWhc)

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the largest shareholder of TMX Group Ltd has sold its entire 9.3% stake in the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange. (tgam.ca/2CJhpqw)

** Silicon Valley venture capital giant Accel has made an investment of at least $140 million, leading a $200 million funding for 1Password, the Toronto company behind a popular password management software product, joining other backers including Slack Technologies Inc's venture fund and top executives of Australian software company Atlassian Corp Plc . (tgam.ca/2KpKdsq)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Mike Henry will be the next chief executive officer of giant Australian miner BHP Group Plc, a decision that could have consequences on whether it pushes forward with a massive potash project in Saskatchewan in the coming years. (bit.ly/2Qm5uHi) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

