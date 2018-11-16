PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Quebec's securities regulator said it was probing stock transactions by Bombardier Inc executives as trouble builds for the Canadian plane and train maker. tgam.ca/2Q35agL

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against 17 Saudi officials believed to have been involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Canada signalled it may soon follow suit. tgam.ca/2OKBUXe

Youth in British Columbia who use illicit substances say they have no place to do so under supervision, prompting the province's children's watchdog to recommend the creation of supervised consumption spaces specifically for those under 18. tgam.ca/2BaYghe

NATIONAL POST

The Ontario government put forward a fiscal and economic update that the ruling Progressive Conservatives say is intended to try to restore the province's edge when it comes to business taxes. bit.ly/2DIo5b0