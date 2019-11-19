PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian venture development firm Highline BETA has secured Royal Bank of Canada as the anchor investor of its $20-million fund. tgam.ca/2pADbtI

** Aimia Inc's blue-chip board agreed to a settlement that will see six directors step down and counter lawsuits from two groups of American investors dismissed. tgam.ca/33XhAdM

** Canadian fashion retailer Peter Nygard faces jail in Bahamas in a feud with neighbor Louis Bacon, a New York hedge-fund founder over parties and construction at his island vacation property. tgam.ca/2rTk52A

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. aerospace firm Boeing Co is pitching its guarantee of billions of dollars of work for Canadian companies as well as keeping aircraft maintenance in country as it tries to convince the Liberal government to select a new version of the Super Hornet fighter jet. bit.ly/2NYpQVo