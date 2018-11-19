Market News
November 19, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 19

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian Liberal government is facing pressure from worried retailers and the Conservative opposition to legislate an end to rotating strikes at Canada Post as the busy holiday shopping season approaches. tgam.ca/2QQmVNv

** Ontario says it won't apply a controversial federal small-business tax change at the provincial level, reducing the effectiveness of the federal policy on passive investments inside corporations. tgam.ca/2QSOjdD

** Canada's Foreign-Aid Minister Marie-Clauda Bibeau says she is facing a "dilemma" over whether to join the growing movement to suspend millions of dollars in aid to Tanzania for its jailing of opposition MPs and its threats to arrest people who are gay. tgam.ca/2QSCiF5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.