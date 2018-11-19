PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian Liberal government is facing pressure from worried retailers and the Conservative opposition to legislate an end to rotating strikes at Canada Post as the busy holiday shopping season approaches. tgam.ca/2QQmVNv

** Ontario says it won't apply a controversial federal small-business tax change at the provincial level, reducing the effectiveness of the federal policy on passive investments inside corporations. tgam.ca/2QSOjdD

** Canada's Foreign-Aid Minister Marie-Clauda Bibeau says she is facing a "dilemma" over whether to join the growing movement to suspend millions of dollars in aid to Tanzania for its jailing of opposition MPs and its threats to arrest people who are gay.