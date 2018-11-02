PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Manulife Financial Corp said it struck deals to offload billions of dollars in policy liabilities, allowing it to free up $1-billion in capital. tgam.ca/2FaZc9B

** The federal government says it is not ruling out barring Huawei from supplying equipment for Canada's next generation 5G mobile networks, backing away from previous assurances that Canadian security agencies were capable of containing any cyberespionage threat from the Chinese telecommunications giant. tgam.ca/2QfGWwE

** Encana Corp is paying $5.5 billion to add a new American oil production region to its operations, saying the deal will lead to higher dividends and share buybacks. tgam.ca/2PyCrAe

NATIONAL POST

** Enerplus Corp Chief Executive Ian Dundas has not "written off" Canada as a place to do business, but he is not planning to shift spending back to the country from the U.S. anytime soon. bit.ly/2yJWnqc