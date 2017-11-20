FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Cyber Risk
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Negotiators are making progress on less contentious portions of the North American free-trade agreement – such as slashing red tape for exporters and standardizing food-safety regulations between Mexico, Canada and U.S. – while punting the more difficult ones to future rounds of talks. tgam.ca/2jHijh5

** U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has emerged as the biggest buyer of second-hand cargo freighters this year, after it bought 12 ships for $250-million (U.S.) according to VesselsValue Ltd. tgam.ca/2jF6o3k

** Canadian leisure-travel provider Transat AT Inc's Chief Executive Jean-Marc Eustache says he plans to step down and hand the chief executive job to current operations boss Annick Guérard. tgam.ca/2jHlZiJ

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he is heading to Beijing early next month to launch free trade talks with China.bit.ly/2hMRLKS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.