PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov. 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway strike by 3,200 train conductors and yard workers has closed Canada's largest rail freight network triggering fears about the impact on farmers, mining companies and other pillars of the economy. tgam.ca/2O2uQs8

** Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Tuesday bloated global debts could feed a "perfect storm" of financial risk in the event of a trade-war-induced global economic slump. tgam.ca/2KyMku3

** Canadian investment firm Encana Corp's shareholder Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc said it will vote against the proposal to move the company to United States. tgam.ca/2D2AYKt

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Cannabis Store will move ahead with a "hybrid" wholesale model that will allow the private sector to be involved in storing and distributing cannabis. bit.ly/2r94QlN