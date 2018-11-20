PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec intends to match the Ontario government's promised corporate tax cut, Premier Francois Legault pledged in an interview with The Globe and Mail on Monday. tgam.ca/2QZkXdK

** Vancouver's PI Financial Corp is selling itself for C$100 million ($75.87 million), extending a recent string of acquisitions in a hot market for independent asset managers. Buyer NG Holdings Canada Ltd's purchase comes as Canada's independent money managers, or those that are not owned by a bank, see a growing appetite for their businesses. tgam.ca/2QTxCPn

** Ottawa will pursue a free-trade agreement with China in a bid to boost Canada's exports of food and crops to the world's second-biggest economy, said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, despite the recently negotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. tgam.ca/2QTuu65

NATIONAL POST

** With the Canadian economy losing out on C$80 million ($60.70 million) per day due to heavily discounted oil prices, the Alberta government is weighing a number of options to resolve the crisis, including closer scrutiny of companies that overbook on clogged pipelines. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Monday squeezing "air barrels" off the pipelines in the province was one option being considered, as oil from the province is trading at a $40 discount to global prices. bit.ly/2QYXKIO ($1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)