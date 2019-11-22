Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has criticized barriers that continue to hamper interprovincial trade, saying the lack of free trade among Canada's provinces is "absurd." tgam.ca/2OE3jwl

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his cancellation of 758 wind and solar energy contracts despite the move's recently revealed $231-million price tag. tgam.ca/2KFekMD

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd is launching an online marketplace featuring toys and furniture from new vendors. bit.ly/2qFfMb1

