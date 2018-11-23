PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Health Canada is moving for the first time to revoke Canadian cannabis producer Ascent Industries Corp's licenses to grow and sell marijuana, citing unspecified "unauthorized activities," barely one month after the legalization of recreational cannabis took effect. tgam.ca/2BtOVkL

** The Alberta government is appealing for Ottawa's help to move more of the province's stranded oil by rail, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered no immediate aid for the industry that he said is in "a crisis" as prices have collapsed. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said her government will forge ahead and buy rail cars alone if necessary, adding that there is a good business case for boosting rail shipments of oil. tgam.ca/2BtP1J9

** The house leaders of all three parties in the B.C. Legislature rejected a proposal from Speaker Darryl Plecas to install his political aide and personal friend as the replacement for one of the two top officials suddenly placed on administrative leave earlier this week. tgam.ca/2Bs0Mj8

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based crisis public relations firm Navigator Ltd is launching a team of social media "commandos" dubbed True, in an effort to keep up with the blazing-fast pace of the internet. bit.ly/2BtP6fV

** The federal government has paid nearly C$2.3 million ($1.7 million) to house asylum seekers in Toronto hotels from August to the end of October, after the city complained earlier this year that its shelter system was overflowing from the influx of refugee claimants. bit.ly/2Bt2tgo

** The federal government didn't get the most bang for its buck when it doled out money from its C$500 million ($378.1 million) fund for rural and remote broadband access, Canada's auditor general concluded in an audit released this week. bit.ly/2BstrVj ($1 = 1.3223 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)