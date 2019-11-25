PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov. 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta will open a trade office in Houston next year in the hopes that "eyeball-to-eyeball" contact with Texas oil and gas executives and investors will help reverse a flow of capital, investment and people to the United States. tgam.ca/2Df4VHC

** Federal government faced mounting calls on Sunday to legislate striking Canadian National Railway Co employees back to work as a number of industry representatives warned of imminent shutdowns and layoffs if the strike continues for a prolonged period. tgam.ca/35vZNKZ

** Shareholders of Waste Connections Inc faced proposal from the British Columbia Teachers' Federation calling on it to release a formal diversity policy, as well as plans and timelines for increasing the number of female board members and executives. tgam.ca/34hA9JL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)