PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Motors Co is shuttering its plant in Oshawa as part of a restructuring of its global operations to focus on autonomous and zero-emission vehicles, sources say. (tgam.ca/2BwQZIT)

** Nine current and former Second Cup Ltd franchisees are suing the coffee chain, alleging that it is overcharging them for many of their supplies while the quality of the food suffers amid product shortages. (tgam.ca/2BxE2OU)

** Canada's biggest oil and gas companies are sitting on a massive backlog of abandoned oil and gas wells that has swelled into the tens of thousands as operators put off pricey remediation. (tgam.ca/2BxdQEc) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)