PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov. 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe And Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's financial regulator has added 10 former board members of PACE Savings and Credit Union Ltd as defendants to its legal action against former senior executives. tgam.ca/2OJXA8a

** Canada' Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has proposed an offer to pay US$5.8 billion for Caltex Australia Ltd as the convenience store pursues its global expansion. tgam.ca/2OMGAxT

** Fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd will halt output at its potash mine in Saskatchewan as calls mount for the government to intervene to limit the economic damage caused by strikes at Canadian National Railway Co. tgam.ca/2OpFtFH