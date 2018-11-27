Market News
November 27, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta has pledged to impose cleanup timelines on energy companies in a major policy shift to reduce growing financial and environmental risks tied to tens of thousands of idled oil and gas wells across the province. tgam.ca/2KAqNjf

** Eurobank, the third largest lender in Greece, plans to acquire real estate investment company Grivalia Properties in an all-stock transaction valued at $866 million. tgam.ca/2KABZwt

** Maple Leaf Foods Inc announced plans on Monday to build a $660 million poultry processing facility in London, Ontario that is expected to meet a growing appetite for meals that revolve around premium chicken products. tgam.ca/2KyI24u

NATIONAL POST

** The British Columbia Securities Commission is temporarily barring a group of "purported consultants" from buying and selling shares in 11 publicly traded cannabis, energy, mining and crypto-currency companies following an investigation into a scheme the regulator alleges is "abusive to the capital markets." bit.ly/2KBF0MW

