PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Deputy Canadian Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to meet in Washington on Wednesday to negotiate an addendum to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. tgam.ca/2L0es9z

** Canadian data firm AggregateIQ, which was involved in a scandal that illicitly collected personal information of millions of voters will not face financial penalties in Canada for its misuse of data. tgam.ca/2XO8QEG

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway and Teamsters Canada reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday to renew the collective agreement for 3,200 conductors and yard crews. bit.ly/2rtFUWs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)