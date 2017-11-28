PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's economy is headed for much slower growth in 2018 and beyond as consumers react to sluggish wage growth, higher interest rates and a cooler housing market, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a forecast. tgam.ca/2idbkMu

** TransCanada Corp says it will restart its Keystone pipeline at reduced rates on Tuesday after getting clearance from U.S. regulators, easing industry fears of a lengthy shutdown. tgam.ca/2ib1YAG

** Sino Forest Corp's co-founder Allen Chan said he is sorry that the company's shareholders lost billions of dollars, but he "respectfully disagrees" with the Ontario Securities Commission's ruling that his actions led to the forestry company's demise. tgam.ca/2icCxP8

NATIONAL POST

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp and Torstar Corp , Canada's two largest newspaper chains, will close three-dozen community and free commuter newspapers after striking a deal to swap newspapers struggling with declining print advertising revenue. bit.ly/2icED1s

** St. Louis-area Tim Hortons franchisee Eric Sigurdson has closed two of his restaurants and blames the coffee chain's new parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc for allegedly reneging on his original development deal and pushing him to open more than five times the number of restaurants than agreed to in the original deal. bit.ly/2iceYpF

** Covered bonds continue to be an attractive source of funding for a group of Canadian financial institutions, specifically the chartered banks and large regionally based credit unions, according to a recent report by Dominion Bond Rating Service (DBRS). bit.ly/2AfhnHm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)