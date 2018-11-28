PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Investors who helped finance two Fortress Real Developments Inc housing projects will get most of their loans repaid under new settlement offers, providing positive news for some Fortress investors while others still face the prospect of large losses as senior lenders seize control of numerous projects. (tgam.ca/2KDmfZy)

** Automotive company Martinrea International Inc says it plans to close a factory that makes parts for the cars that roll off the General Motors Co assembly line in Oshawa, a ripple effect from GM's announcement that it will shut the plant next year. (tgam.ca/2KGrd7R)

** Alberta is eyeing royalty breaks on future production to spur supply cuts in the province's oil industry as Premier Rachel Notley tries to reduce a glut of crude that has swamped markets and sent prices plunging. (tgam.ca/2KKKoh3)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp is asking a federal judge in Montana to authorize early work on its $8 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline even as the decade-long project faces outstanding legal challenges. (bit.ly/2KFX4Wi)

** The Bank of Nova Scotia said Tuesday that it has struck a deal to sell banking businesses in nine of the smaller countries in the Caribbean, such as Antigua and Dominica, as the lender continues to narrow down the number of international markets in which it operates. (bit.ly/2KCXEEj) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)