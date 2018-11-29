PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta is planning to buy rail cars by early in the new year to move an additional 120,000 barrels of oil a day out of the province, as it considers calls for production cuts to reduce the supply glut that has driven Western Canadian oil prices to bargain-basement levels. (tgam.ca/2KFMazK)

** RBC InvestEase Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, announced on Thursday the national launch of its robo-adviser. (tgam.ca/2KJdz3G)

** Activist investor Jonathan Litt is renewing his calls for a big overhaul of troubled retailer Hudson's Bay Co, including selling off lucrative real estate and much of its other businesses. (tgam.ca/2KFpQGn)

NATIONAL POST

** The head of Royal Bank of Canada, Dave McKay, says the lender is gaining ground in a customer-acquisition offensive it launched earlier this year. He said on Wednesday they had acquired 300,000 new Canadian banking clients in 2018, in addition to recording 350,000 registered users for RBC Ventures. (bit.ly/2KHf0js)