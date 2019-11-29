Market News
November 29, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov. 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cannabis grower WeedMD Inc to buy union-backed cannabis company Starseed Holdings Inc. tgam.ca/2OQr4kM

** Toronto-based bitcoin fund 3iQ to list itself on the Toronto Stock Exchange. tgam.ca/33wvByf

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co will take weeks to recover from the backlog caused by the strike that ended this week, a senior official said on Thursday. bit.ly/2P0acIe

** Newfoundland and Labrador expects a wave of oil and gas exploration in its offshore waters over the next few years, which will involve energy companies spending up to $4 billion to identify the province's next major oil project. bit.ly/35HsyVl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

