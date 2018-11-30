PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trump administration is pressing Mexican officials to give the United States the power to selectively punish automakers with plants in Mexico by making some companies subject to tariffs while exempting others, The Globe and Mail has learned. tgam.ca/2KMG2Gc

** Alberta needs to buy as many as 7,000 rail cars if it wants to meet its goal of shipping an additional 120,000 barrels of oil per day, says Premier Rachel Notley. tgam.ca/2KKO4iu

** Sears Canada Inc pensioners have dropped their bid to recoup all of the money available to remaining creditors in the retailer's insolvency proceedings, instead agreeing to collect an estimated C$48 million ($36.06 million). tgam.ca/2KGXPOK

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Securities Administrators are in the preliminary stages of a project that involves reviewing "the nature and extent of abusive short-selling in Canadian capital markets," said Brian Kladko, a public affairs manager at the British Columbia Securities Commission, on Thursday. bit.ly/2KI6Zuo