PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 4

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Refugee advocates and lawyers are taking the federal government to court Monday to argue that Canada should allow asylum claimants to seek protection at all official land border crossings marking the first major legal challenge to the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement. tgam.ca/2NfnaT5

** Canadian companies are pushing for access to Mexican recreational cannabis market and Canada's Canopy Growth Corp and Khiron Life Sciences are among those actively lobbying policy makers to design a legal cannabis system that would allow foreign corporations to participate. tgam.ca/2psJTSx

** 3iQ Corp received a favourable ruling from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for its bitcoin fund for retail investors after a three year legal battle. tgam.ca/34qwnxt

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to meet with opposition leaders as the Liberals start to map out how they will govern in a minority Parliament and identify a legislative agenda that other parties will support. tgam.ca/2qlUrTi