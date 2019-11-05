PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BlackBerry Ltd announced its president and chief operating officer Mr. Bryan Palma's exit on Monday, saying he "has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities." tgam.ca/2pGRTiE

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is acquiring San Francisco based Pattern Energy Group Inc for US$2.63 billion, in a major bet on the continued growth of low-carbon electricity. tgam.ca/2WLrEns

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is in negotiations to sell its Caribbean business to a Colombian billionaire, hoping to close the books on a difficult sale process that has taken two years. tgam.ca/32gWOUM

** Elizabeth May announced Monday she has resigned as leader of the Green Party and will continue as the party's parliamentary leader and Jo-Ann Roberts will be the party's chief in the interim until a new leader is elected next October at a convention in PEI. tgam.ca/2NAHtsM

** Steve Verheul, who was Canada's lead negotiator in the recent renegotiation of NAFTA with the United States and Mexico, is in Shanghai this week for continuing talks on reforming the World Trade Organization, the department of Global Affairs said on Monday. tgam.ca/32iM34q