PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Toronto Real Estate Board said 7,492 homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month, a 6 per cent increase over October last year. The average sale price for all types of homes rose 3.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis to C$807 (US$615.98), C$340, TREB said. tgam.ca/2D4LQsM

** The Canadian government is giving C$50 million in total to seven Canadian "alternative" venture-capital firms to back domestic technology startups, favouring established small-scale financiers and entrepreneurs with an investment track record over unproven investors - under Ottawa's C$400-million Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative programme. tgam.ca/2D2E2Yk

** Two of Canada's largest investment banks, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc and CIBC World Markets Inc, say they don't expect to meaningfully cut credit to the energy sector despite the widening gap between Canadian and U.S. benchmark oil. tgam.ca/2D4Lu5p

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc is slowly expanding beyond its parka roots, entering the footwear realm on Thursday with a C$32.5 million acquisition of Baffin Inc, that comes as it continues to grow its roster of flagship stores around the world. bit.ly/2D1nlfW ($1 = 1.3101 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)