PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China has reopened its market to imports of Canadian pork and beef after a four-month ban in a move that signals a partial thaw in trade relations and will significantly help Canadian farmers. tgam.ca/2re3Xs8

** GFL Environmental Inc is pulling its initial public offering after institutional investors pressed the Canadian waste management giant to price its shares below the deal's marketing range. tgam.ca/36EMs4A

** Quebec City entrepreneur Louis Têtu's latest firm, Coveo Solutions Inc raised $227 million in an equity financing led by the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. tgam.ca/2Chau7L

** A U.S. regulator on Tuesday ordered that a segment of the Keystone pipeline that spilled more than 9,000 barrels of crude in rural North Dakota remain shut until operator TC Energy Corp submits a restart and return-to-service plan because of the hazards posed. tgam.ca/32mfSkL

NATIONAL POST

** Hootsuite founder and chief executive Ryan Holmes announced Tuesday that he plans to step aside, and the company will begin a search for a new CEO. bit.ly/34ByLBs