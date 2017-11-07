FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BCE Inc is getting into the home monitoring business in its most important markets with a $166 million deal to acquire AlarmForce Industries Inc. tgam.ca/2iBXqj8

** Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund has cancelled plans to go public, days after falsehoods were uncovered in marketing materials sent to potential investors. tgam.ca/2iAN4jB

** Public and private health spending is projected to rise more this year than last as provincial governments loosen their purse strings against the backdrop of a growing economy, according to a new report by Canadian Institute for Health Information. tgam.ca/2iCaBk9

NATIONAL POST

** Maureen Jensen has received a three-year extension of her term as chair and chief executive of the Ontario Securities Commission. Initially appointed to a two-year term as head of the country's largest securities watchdog in February 2016, she will now stay in the top job at the OSC through Feb. 10, 2021. bit.ly/2iCgHB8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.