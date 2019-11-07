Company News
November 7, 2019 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office over election overspending is barred from running again municipally until after the next election, in 2022. tgam.ca/34BmnBy

** Maple Leaf Foods Inc chief executive Michael McCain said the company will slash its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a third over the next decade and anticipates the company will spend between $5 million and $10 million to purchase offsets for emissions that it cannot eliminate. tgam.ca/32j7FO8

** Executives with Bondfield Construction participated in a scheme in which the company paid $80 million in suspicious invoices to suppliers who channeled some of the money back to company insiders, auditors have alleged in an investigation report filed in court. tgam.ca/32ra09Q

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below