PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office over election overspending is barred from running again municipally until after the next election, in 2022. tgam.ca/34BmnBy

** Maple Leaf Foods Inc chief executive Michael McCain said the company will slash its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a third over the next decade and anticipates the company will spend between $5 million and $10 million to purchase offsets for emissions that it cannot eliminate. tgam.ca/32j7FO8

** Executives with Bondfield Construction participated in a scheme in which the company paid $80 million in suspicious invoices to suppliers who channeled some of the money back to company insiders, auditors have alleged in an investigation report filed in court. tgam.ca/32ra09Q