Bonds News
November 8, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 8

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** CI Financial Corp has agreed to acquire the Canadian arm of U.S. exchange traded fund powerhouse Wisdom Tree Investments Inc. tgam.ca/34Lfs99

** Quebec is set to post massive back to back surpluses boosted by a strong economy, and is increasing spending as public finances tighten elsewhere in Canada. Premier François Legault's government presented an economic update Thursday featuring a C$4 billion ($3.03 billion) surplus for 2019-20. tgam.ca/36K8GlN

** Canadian coffee chain Second Cup Ltd will announce Friday that it is changing its parent company's name to Aegis Brands Inc as it seeks a fresh start and hopes to make acquisitions to bolster its café business. tgam.ca/2WZjtnM ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below