PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 8

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** CI Financial Corp has agreed to acquire the Canadian arm of U.S. exchange traded fund powerhouse Wisdom Tree Investments Inc. tgam.ca/34Lfs99

** Quebec is set to post massive back to back surpluses boosted by a strong economy, and is increasing spending as public finances tighten elsewhere in Canada. Premier François Legault's government presented an economic update Thursday featuring a C$4 billion ($3.03 billion) surplus for 2019-20. tgam.ca/36K8GlN

** Canadian coffee chain Second Cup Ltd will announce Friday that it is changing its parent company's name to Aegis Brands Inc as it seeks a fresh start and hopes to make acquisitions to bolster its café business. tgam.ca/2WZjtnM ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)