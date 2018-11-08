Market News
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian federal government has assembled a team of blue-chip business leaders to form Trans Mountain Corp's board of directors, a move the CEO says will help deal with criticism resulting from Ottawa's takeover of the pipeline company and its expansion plans. tgam.ca/2QnIW62

** Ontario Power Generation is teaming up with U.S.-based NuScale Power LLC to bring its innovative small-reactor design to Canada as the nuclear industry calls for government financial support to develop its next-generation technology. tgam.ca/2QsGBqm

** Founders Martin Goldfarb and Alon Ossip of Toronto-based private-equity firm Almada Inc are jumping back into the aviation industry on Thursday, with an C$80 million ($61.06 million) investment in five planes they expect to grow into a larger fleet. tgam.ca/2QqvlLe

NATIONAL POST

** Imperial Oil Ltd said it will build a brand new C$2.6-billion oilsands project in Alberta, but a newly elected governor in Michigan threatens the company's ability to move the additional oil production to its refineries. bit.ly/2Qqvqi0 ($1 = 1.3101 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

