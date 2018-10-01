PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada and the U.S. have reached a tentative deal to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement after intensive weekend talks, trading access to Canada's protected dairy market for the preservation of a key dispute-resolution system and exemption from threatened auto tariffs. tgam.ca/2NcWyPg

** Husky Energy Inc has launched a C$3.3 billion ($2.58 billion) hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy Corp in a bid to bolster its oil sands holdings with prices for the heavy crude in a slump. tgam.ca/2zIEsRK

** A senior South African cabinet minister has called for a halt in payments to Bombardier Inc and three other manufacturers after investigations found evidence of corruption in a $5 billion locomotive contract. tgam.ca/2xN6HNO

** Senior officials overseeing U.S. cyber intelligence expressed strong skepticism over Canada's recent declaration that it possesses sufficient safeguards to address the risk of cyber espionage through devices made by Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. tgam.ca/2OmhXtU