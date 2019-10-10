PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development proposed a global tax overhaul on Wednesday, advising that 134 participating countries could come together "on an equal footing for multilateral negotiation of tax rules" to adapt to a digitally driven global economy. tgam.ca/35nhm0I

Canada's Liberal Party is spending more and running more advertisements on Facebook than the other major parties combined, according to an analysis of Facebook advertising data provided to The Globe and Mail. tgam.ca/35p5on6

NATIONAL POST

TD Economics said in a report released on Wednesday if the ongoing strike of General Motors's 49,000 autoworkers persists for next few months, it could reduce Canadian gross domestic product by as much as 0.3-0.4 percentage points. bit.ly/2OAdeo5