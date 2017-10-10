PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** After facing widespread criticism from key players in Canada's cultural industries, Netflix Inc has started a public relations campaign to "set the record straight" about its pledge to spend C$500 million ($400 million) on Canadian productions over the next five years. tgam.ca/2y6X3XC

** Ottawa has chosen nine industry consortiums that will qualify to receive C$950 million under the Liberal government's flagship innovation initiative known as its "superclusters" program, The Globe and Mail has learned. tgam.ca/2y6tZzn

** Canadian special forces have played a central role in hunting down, detecting and dismantling stockpiles of chemical weapons used by Islamic State militants in Iraq, according to sources with knowledge of the top-secret operations. tgam.ca/2y75DWh

** The federal government is warning it will impose tougher rules for companies involved in oil and gas, mining and forestry that are working in the boreal forest unless provinces act to protect endangered caribou. tgam.ca/2y70q0I

NATIONAL POST

** The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, says the military alliance will be there to protect Canada, if called upon, in the event of a nuclear threat from North Korea. bit.ly/2y7ke4c