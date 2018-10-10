PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sidewalk Labs is forming an advisory council of Canadian executives and urbanists "to provide advice and input" on its plans to build a digital-first, sensor-filled Toronto waterfront community, reigniting debate about the project's consultation process. tgam.ca/2OOic0R

** In the latest flare-up of a widening corruption scandal, South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has resigned from his cabinet post for failing to disclose his meetings with the controversial Gupta business family. tgam.ca/2ONokqf

NATIONAL POST

** The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for global growth on Tuesday, but its forecast for Canada remained unchanged, in part, economists said, because of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). bit.ly/2OMCBnk

** With a year to go before Canadians head back to the polls, there are signs the Trudeau government is mulling new measures intended to protect consumers in their dealings with banks and telecommunications companies. bit.ly/2OKqlUj

** A federal regulator said it will have to take further action to address mortgage approvals by Canadian banks that still depend too much on the amount of equity in a home, and not enough on whether loans can actually be paid back. bit.ly/2ORzeeH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)