October 11, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 11

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Walmart Inc is spending C$175 million ($134.14 million) this year on updating 20 of its 410 outlets with an eye on improving staff productivity for online grocery order pick-ups, Lee Tappenden, the company's Canada chief executive officer, said in an interview. (tgam.ca/2NDplfU)

** Executives at Toronto-Dominion Bank said they are hopeful about the promises of blockchain technology, but they are not about to dive headfirst into the world of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. (tgam.ca/2NByp59)

NATIONAL POST

** A large swathe of Canadian cannabis companies are deficient when it comes to disclosing key information to investors, such as how they calculate the fair value of their product and what risks may flow from U.S. operations due to legal issues there, according to the findings of a major review by Canadian securities regulators. (bit.ly/2NC1GMO)

** The head of the C$35 billion ($26.83 billion) Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) defended a recent loan that was awarded to a Montreal light rail project, pushing back against questions over whether the bank can operate free of political influence. (bit.ly/2Nyal2R) ($1 = 1.3046 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
