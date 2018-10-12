PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Two influential members of the U.S. Senate select intelligence committee have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging him to bar Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from Canada's next-generation 5G mobile network on the grounds the Shenzhen-based firm represents a significant security risk. tgam.ca/2NzU91e

** Canadian media company Stingray Digital Group Inc is buying Benelux-based music provider DJ-Matic NV/BV. The roughly C$20 million ($15.37 million) deal provides a jumping off point for Stingray's commercial business in Europe, where executives say it plans to expand further in the years ahead. tgam.ca/2NBVp3R

** Estée Lauder Cos Inc filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Toronto-based skin care company Deciem Beauty Group Inc, seeking to remove its founder and chief executive officer. tgam.ca/2NB84nD

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will impose immediate global tariffs and quotas designed to deflect a damaging flood of steel imports into Canadian markets as a result of U.S. levies. bit.ly/2NDHLgw